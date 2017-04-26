Nationals Win Wild One at Coors Field; Former Cy Young Winners Headed in Opposite Directions

MLB – ROCKIES

Trea Turner hit for the third cycle in Nationals history and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping Washington to a 15-12 win over the Colorado Rockies on a frigid Tuesday night.

Turner — with a red ski mask covering his face — had a single in the first, a two-run double in the second, a two-run homer in the sixth and a bases-loaded triple in the seventh. It was the first cycle by the Nationals since Cristian Guzman on Aug. 28, 2008.

Turner’s seven RBIs are tied for second-most in a single game in Nationals history. Daniel Murphy also had a big night, tying a career best by driving in five runs.

Enny Romero (2-1) earned the win by pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings a night after taking the loss.

German Marquez (0-1) was roughed up in his first start of the season, surrendering eight runs in four innings.

AROUND THE MAJORS TUESDAY

— Dallas Keuchel is back to his 2015 Cy Young form after struggling last season. Keuchel is 4-0 with a 1.22 ERA after tossing a six-hitter in Houston’s 4-2 victory at Cleveland. He gave up solo homers to Austin Jackson and Michael Brantley before becoming the year’s first four-game winner. Josh Reddick had three RBIs, including a tiebreaking, two-run single in the fifth to help the Astros improve to 14-6 overall and 7-2 on the road. Houston’s Jose Altuve and Teoscar Hernandez left following a frightening collision in the eighth inning. They were chasing a popup when Altuve appeared to get hit near his chin by Hernandez’s arm.

— Meanwhile, another former Cy Young Award winner didn’t fare as well as Keuchel. Felix Hernandez lasted just two innings in the Mariners’ 19-9 loss to the Tigers in Detroit, yielding four runs and six hits. The Mariners announced after the game that King Felix will head back to Seattle after complaining of a stiff right shoulder. James McCann hit a two-run blast off Hernandez before Justin Upton, Mikie Mahtook and Alex Avila went deep against the Mariners’ bullpen. The Tigers rapped out 24 hits despite playing without the injured Miguel Cabrera, J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias.

— Kyle Hendricks outdueled Gerrit Cole by holding the Pirates to four hits over six innings of the Cubs’ 1-0 shutout. Addison Russell doubled in the second off Cole and scored when second baseman Alen Hanson overthrew Jason Heyward’s grounder.

— Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings each drove in three runs and Patrick Corbin struck out nine while allowing two runs over seven innings of Arizona’s 9-3 pounding of San Diego. Goldschmidt’s homer made the Diamondbacks the first team in 12 years to homer in the first inning of five consecutive games.

— The Dodgers had dropped four straight to the Giants until Clayton Kershaw struck out seven over seven innings to send Los Angeles to a 2-1 victory at San Francisco. Kershaw and the L.A. bullpen blanked the Giants following Buster Posey’s RBI single in the third.

— Austin Pruitt combined with four relievers on a two-hitter and Tampa Bay scored twice in the fourth to beat the Orioles, 2-0 in Baltimore. The Rays retired 17 straight batters before Chris Davis drew a two-out walk in the ninth.

— Minnesota hammered Texas, 8-1 as Ervin Santana held the Rangers to a run and four hits with six strikeouts over seven innings. Miguel Sano had three hits, including a solo homer that sparked a seven-run fifth by the Twins.

— The Angels pulled out a 2-1 win over Oakland on Kole Calhoun’s RBI single with two out in the bottom of the 11th. Pinch-hitter Josh Phegley’s solo homer broke a scoreless tie in the 10th, but Los Angeles extended the game on Mike Trout’s solo blast.

— Todd Frazier had three RBIs and the White Sox following Monday’s 12-1 trouncing of Kansas City by pinning a 10-5 loss on their division rivals. Avasail Garcia was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI to help Chicago drop the Royals to 0-6 on their seven-game road trip.

— Eric Thames hit his major league-leading 11th homer to cap Milwaukee’s five-run sixth in a 9-1 rout of Cincinnati. Hernan Perez had a pair of RBI triples and also homered for the Brewers, who also got a couple of RBI singles from Jonathan Villar.

— Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman collected his first major league hit with an 11th-inning double off the bench before scoring the go-ahead run in Toronto’s 6-5 win at St. Louis. Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz threw wildly following a grounder by Steve Pearce, allowing the Blue Jays to win for just the sixth time in 20 games.

— The Red Sox-Yankees game in Boston has been washed out and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 16.

— The Mets and Braves were rained out in New York, leading to a single-admission twinbill on Sept. 25.

— Philadelphia’s wet weather has led to the postponement of the Phillies-Marlins game. No makeup date was immediately announced.