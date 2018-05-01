National Weather Service: Tornado Reported Near Doniphan

DONIPHAN, Neb. (AP) — A tornado has hit a rural area of south-central Nebraska, damaging some farm outbuildings but resulting in no injuries.

Hall County Emergency Management Director Jon Rosenlund says the tornado was spotted near Doniphan just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the tornado spun out of a line of severe storms producing hail, high winds and heavy rain moving from south-central Nebraska northeast at about 15 mph. The service warned that people in the line of the storms, including those in Hall, York, Polk, Butler, Platte, Colfax, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties.

Storms were expected to continue in much of the eastern part of the state overnight into Wednesday.