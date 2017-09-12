National Suicide Prevention Week Reminders From Panhandle Public Health District

Panhandle Public Health District to promote suicide prevention efforts across the area. It is important to be familiar with the warning signs and what to do in case someone we know is contemplating suicide.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), there’s no single cause for suicide.

Some common warning signs include:

talking about being a burden to others

feeling trapped

experiencing unbearable pain

having no reason to live

Behavior changes that can also be warning signs may be increased use of drugs or alcohol, acting recklessly, withdrawing from normal activities, isolating from friends and family, giving away prized possessions, and saying goodbye to people. Some mood changes that may be warning signs someone is considering suicide may include depression, loss of interest, rage, irritability, humiliation, and increased anxiety.

There are some things you can do to help. Research shows that people who are having suicidal thoughts feel relief when someone asks about them in a caring way. Findings suggest that acknowledging and talking about suicide may reduce rather than increase suicidal thoughts. The Life Line 1-800-273-8255 is a number that connects people to crisis center near where they live in times of crisis.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle community.