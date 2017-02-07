National Sports Notebook: Cavs win epic game at Wizards, 49ers have their new coach, Baylor assistant arrested for prostitution solicitation

NBA

Will Barton scored 31 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets overcame the absence of three starters to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-87 on Monday night. Gary Harris added 20 points and Wilson Chandler had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who were without forward Danilo Gallinari because of a left groin strain and guard Emmanuel Mudiay due to a recurrence of a lower back injury. Also missing the game was forward Kenneth Faried, who was excused to tend to personal matters. The Nuggets are 1.5 games ahead of Portland in the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Cleveland Cavaliers outscored Washington in overtime to end the Wizards 17-game home winning streak with a 140-135 win. Kevin Love led the Cavs scoring parade with 39. LeBron James added 32 points and a career-high 17 assists and Kyrie Irving chipped in 23. Irving scored 11 of his 23 points in OT, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 35 seconds left. Bradley Beal had 41 points and eight assists for the Wizards, but he missed a potential tying 3 with about 5 seconds left in OT.

Paul George had 21 points and eight rebounds, Jeff Teague scored 17 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 93-90. Indiana has won seven straight games — its longest winning streak in almost two years.

In a low-scoring tussle, Memphis surprised the San Antonio Spurs 89-74. Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph scored 15 points each. Mike Conley added 12 points and nine assists as the Grizzlies held the Spurs to a season low in points.

NFL

The San Francisco 49ers have officially hired Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach more than a month after firing Chip Kelly after just one season. The 49ers settled on Shanahan a couple weeks ago but had to wait until Monday to sign him to a contract because the Falcons made it to the Super Bowl. Kyle is the son of legendary Denver and Washington head coach Mike Shanahan, who’s been out of football since leaving Washington’s football team three years ago.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

London Perrantes scored 18 points and No. 12 Virginia used a 22-5 run to begin the second half and beat short-handed No. 4 Louisville 71-55. The Cardinals were without their second- and third-leading scorers, with guard Quentin Snider out with a hip flexor and forward Deng Adel and center Mangok Mathiang suspended for missing curfew Saturday.

Frank Mason III had 21 points, Josh Jackson added 18 despite dealing with foul trouble, and No. 3 Kansas bounced back from a rare home loss to hold off Kansas State 74-71.The Jayhawks beat the Wildcats for the fifth straight time and the 19th time in 22 meetings.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Baylor University has fired a newly hired assistant strength and conditioning coach after he was arrested on a prostitution solicitation charge. A Baylor athletics department statement Monday says Brandon Washington was fired Saturday after school officials learned that he had been arrested earlier in the day.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says deputies arrested the 33-year-old coach at a Waco-area hotel. The class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. The Baylor statement says he passed a full criminal background check when he was hired. Washington has no listed telephone number.

Baylor faces multiple lawsuits as well as a federal civil rights investigation into claims the school and football program ignored, mishandled or tried to cover up reports of sexual or physical abuse and other criminal misdeeds across campus for years.

