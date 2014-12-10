NATIONAL FINALS RODEO UPDATE — ROUND 6

At the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas – after six nights of competition (Dec 4-9) — two young men with Alliance ties continue to compete.

— 1999 Alliance High School Graduate Ryan Watkins of Bluff Dale, Texas – is competing in Tie Down Roping. Ryan did not finish in the top six in Tuesday night’s round 6 of competition. His time was 9.6 seconds.

Ryan is the son of Larry and Sandi Watkins of rural Alliance.

According to the web site prorodeo.com, during 2014, Ryan has earned over $72,200 and is in 14th place overall in tie down roping.

— Seth Brockman of Wheatland, WY – is competing in Steer Wrestling. In round 6 Tuesday night, he tied for sixth with a time of 4.8 seconds and earned another $1,532.45. Prorodeo.com reports that during 2014, Seth has earned over $73,400 and, overall, is in 11th place in steer wrestling.

Seth is the son of 1969 Alliance St. Agnes Academy graduate Maureen Manning of Hemingford, who also served as Miss Rodeo Nebraska in 1971.

Also at the National Finals Rodeo, Steven Dent of Mullen did not finish in the top six in Tuesday night’s round 6 of bareback riding. However, in the overall standings for 2014, prorodeo dot com reports that Dent is in tenth place with earnings of over $93,000 in bareback riding.

Round seven will take place tonight. Coverage begins at 8 pm MST on the CBS Sports Network.

The National Finals Rodeo runs through Saturday, December 13.