Nathaniel Jensen Selected To Attend National 4-H Congress

Nathaniel Jensen, the son of Ed and Amy Jensen and a senior at Alliance High School will travel to Atlanta, GA with other Nebraska 4-Hers to participate in the 2017 National 4-H Congress November 24 – 28, 2017. Nebraska youth are selected for this honor through the evaluation of their Career Portfolio which is based on leadership, community service and educational activities through 4-H. 25 4-H members are selected statewide for this trip.

National 4-H Congress is the flagship event of the 4-H program. For over 80 years, youth from the United States and its territories have participated in this youth leadership development conference. Congress provides youth, ages 15-19, a quality, educational and cross-cultural experience. It is designed to address the needs and issues of youth while helping to develop capable, competent and caring citizens.

Congress delegates experience an awesome educational program including a variety of fun and exciting recreational and networking opportunities. The workshop presenters and speakers motivate as well as share the most current information in their area of expertise. A cultural evening exposes the youth to a variety of forms of fine arts. The conference emphasizes leadership, youth empowerment, and cultural diversity. Delegates visit venues in the city including the Centennial Olympic Park, The World of Coca-Cola, CNN Center, the Carter Presidential Center, and the Martin Luther King Center.