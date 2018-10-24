Nashville’s Farewell Angelina Talks About Saturday’s PAC Show In Alliance

The Alliance Arts Council will begin its 2018-2019 Season with the powerhouse vocal group FAREWELL ANGELINA. This all female country group was named by Rolling Stone as a “New Country Artist You Need to Know”. They will perform at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 27th. KCOW morning show, Jason Wentworth spoke with Nicole Witt about Saturday’s show, being a song-writer in Nashville, touring, playing with national acts, and more. You can hear that audio below.

Their magic blend of stringed instruments, blazing violins and unique harmonies have taken Nashville by storm, and that enthusiasm is now spreading via word of mouth, social media and live shows that bring down the house.

A band of longtime friends, the girls all met pursuing their dreams in Nashville, TN. Each had deeply respected and admired each other while they were building successful solo careers, touring and recording with top artists, and writing songs for some of country music’s biggest hit makers. When they heard the undeniable magic of their voices together for the first time, they couldn’t wait to take their show on the road. Major opportunities soon followed including singing the National Anthem for Thursday Night Football, the Unbridled Eve Gala for the Kentucky Derby, and the Trails West Festival.





Their instrumental and vocal talents have graced and enhanced country songs for stars such as Jason Aldean, Trace Adkins, Josh Thompson, Jana Kramer, Frankie Ballard, and Jerrod Niemann. They have opened for Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts, and Dierks Bentley, just to name a few!

Alliance is now lucky enough to tap into their tour and have them perform in our hometown!!

Tickets are affordably priced at Adult $10, Senior (60) $9 and Students $5. Tickets can be purchased at Redman’s Shoes and Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance and at The Ledger in Hemingford. Tickets will also be sold at the door. Season tickets for the entire Alliance Arts Council 2018-2019 Season will also be sold at the door prior to the Farewell Angelina concert.

Along with the Alliance Arts Council, this performance is co-presented by First National Bank, Gregory’s Insurance, KCOW/Double Country Radio and Western Nebraska Real Estate.