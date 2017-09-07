Nashville Band Films Eclipse Music Video In Alliance

On August 20th, the day before the 2017 total solar eclipse, Nashville-based Indie Pop band The Outer Vibe performed in Alliance for a record crowd estimated at between 3,000 and 4,000. It was the five-piece band’s second appearance at the Bands on the Bricks concert series in downtown Alliance. The self-described “Cinematic Surf Disco” band also stuck around town to enjoy the eclipse. But instead of gazing at the rare astronomical phenomenon, they filmed a music video for their new song, “Dreamland,” on the west edge of Alliance near New Alliance Bean, surrounded by grain towers, BNSF railroad tracks, and the western Nebraska prairie. You can view the video below.

This historic music video was filmed by Grant Holub of Black Hills Video with production assistant Mackenzie Spear. The audio post-production was done by Outer Vibe Guitarist Nick Hosford and Bassist Andrew “Wunder” Dornoff. After the filming of the video, the band traveled to the world famous Carhenge north of Alliance for an interview with KCOW Morning Show Host Jason Wentworth. You can hear that interview below, and we also have photos taken during the filming and the interview by Eagle Communications KCOW, Double Q Country, B94.7 News Director Kalin Krohe. Interview audio quality suffers in places due to heavy wind.