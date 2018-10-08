Narcotics Arrests In Chadron

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “On Friday October 5, 2018 at 12:17am the Chadron Police Department received a 911 call from an anonymous female requesting directions to the Chadron Community Hospital, as she had a male subject who was unresponsive and she believed had overdosed on something. Officers began investigating the incident by talking with witnesses and subsequently applied for and received a search warrant for 704 Chadron Avenue, located in Chadron Nebraska. During the service of the search warrant, officers located several suspected controlled substances to include heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia used to ingest the drugs to included glass pipes and hypodermic syringes/needles.”

“27-year-old Kyrisha R Wait of Chadron was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a class IV Felony along with Child Abuse a Class IIIA Felony. Bond was set at 10% of $25,000.”

“34-year-old Margaret E Buehner of Colorado was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a class IV Felony along with Child Abuse a Class IIIA Felony. Bond was set at 10% of $10,000.”

“The case is still under investigation. The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Department of Health and Human Services.”