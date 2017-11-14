Nancy Beal, 78, passed away Monday, November 13, 2017, at her home in

Alliance, NE.

A rosary will be held at 9:30 AM, Saturday, November 18th followed by a Mass of

Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance with Father

Tim Stoner officiating. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be given to St. Agnes Academy Foundation, Holy Rosary Catholic Church,

or to a charity of the Donor’s Choice.

Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.

Nancy was born April 15, 1939, in Alliance, NE to Cecil and Agnes (Newberry) Beal.

She graduated from St. Agnes Academy in1957 and attended St. Mary’s College in

Leavenworth, KS. She entered Sisters of Charity in Leavenworth, KS in 1965 and taught

in various schools in Montana, California, and Kansas. Nancy later returned to Alliance

where she worked for Wegner Chevrolet-Oldsmobile-Cadillac, Palmer Monument Company,

Box Butte County Attorney and Williams Jewelers until her retirement. She was a member

of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Nancy was known for her quick wit and sense of humor.

She will be missed by those who knew her.

Nancy is survived by her sisters: Margie (Art) McCarty of Omaha, NE, Molly (Willard) Rieck

of Colorado Springs, CO; sisters-in-law: Connie Beal of Alliance, NE, Fran Beal of Lincoln, NE;

and brother-in-law Richard Stull of Bridgeport, NE; numerous nieces and nephews,

and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Edward McNulty,

Duane Beal, and Michael Beal, and sister, Dorothy Stull.