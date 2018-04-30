Names Released In Fatality Crash On I-80

One person was killed and more than a dozen others injured in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday, April 29 on Interstate 80.

The crash claimed the life of Franklin Owens, 81, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Owens had been traveling with his wife, Betty Owens, in a 2014 Toyota SUV. He was life-flighted to Bryan Health West in Lincoln where he was pronounced deceased. Betty Owens, 68, also suffered serious injuries and has been transported to Bryan Health West.

The crash happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, April 29, as high winds kicked up dust from nearby fields and caused zero-visibility conditions. Nearly 30 vehicles were involved. All other injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

I-80 was closed for more than two hours in both directions. Deputies from the Hall, Hamilton, and York County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as multiple rescue crews assisted in the response and traffic control.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.