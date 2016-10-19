Names Released, Alliance Woman Killed in Car Crash near Minatare

A three vehicle crash just east of Minatare in Scotts Bluff County on Tuesday evening claimed one life and sent another person to the hospital.

The crash involving two cars and a pickup, occurred just before 5:00 p.m. (MDT), October 18, in a construction zone about 1 1⁄2 miles east of Minatare on Highway 26. A 2016 Ford Focus, driven by Barbara Fritzler,68, Alliance, was stopped in a construction zone waiting for a pilot car, when her car was struck from behind by a 2006 Ford pickup. The force of the collision knocked Fritzler’s car into a 2004 Buick stopped ahead of her.

Fritzler died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup, Trevor Teichroeb, 29, Mitchell, had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was flown by medical helicopter to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff with serious injuries. The driver of the Buick, Pamela Taylor, 52, Bridgeport, was not injured. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues. The collision closed a portion of Highway 26 for approximately two hours. The Nebraska State Patrol was assisted by the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska Department of Roads, Minatare Fire and Rescue and Valley Ambulance.