NAIFA President Speaks About Saint Valentines Day Event In Scottsbluff



The owner of Brittan Insurance Agency in Alliance Charles X. Brittan was elected as President of the Nebraska Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors on May 17th, 2017. NAIFA is the professional organization to assist financial planners like Brittan in business and ethical business conduct. They will be holding a special “Saint Valentines Day Event” at the Scottsbluff Country Club on February 2nd starting at 6pm. The event will welcome Patrick Powers. Powers will be speaking about Mind, Body, and Wellness. We spoke with Brittan about the upcoming event. You can hear the audio below.