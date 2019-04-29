N. Platte man charged with DUI after driving through yards, into vehicles

A 53-year-old North Platte man has been charged with Driving Under the Influence after he drove through yards and struck vehicles and other objects.

At around 7:19 p.m., on April 27, officers responded to the 1500 block of West 3rd Street after receiving reports that a vehicle was driving through yards and hitting things.

Officers made contact with the driver, Joseph Brosious, who was seated in the vehicle after it struck a tree.

Police say Brosius admitted to officers that he was drunk and showed “significant signs of being drunk.”

Brosius was unable to perform a standard field sobriety test, but a breathalyzer revealed his blood alcohol level was .332.

After complaining of pain, Brosius was taken to Great Plains Health.

Due to his level of intoxication and injuries, police say Brosius was cited for Driving Under the Influence of Liquor and left at the hospital for treatment.

No injuries to others were reported, however, there was significant damage done to vehicle and other property.

Here is a video submitted by Tiffany Hernandez that shows the incident taking place.