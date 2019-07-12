‘Mystery of Oz’ escape room at the Alliance Public Library

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Public Library Foundation will host their second escape room over Heritage Days, with a twist!

Honoring the Heritage Days theme, the room will be based on the Wizard of Oz, but will also incorporate a murder mystery.

The Wicked Witch of the East is dead, and it is up to your team to discover who did it, where, and with what. Did Dorothy really drop a house on her, or did the Wicked Witch of the West finish her off first for her ruby red slippers? Or was it the Wizard himself, fearing his charade would be found out? Or maybe Glinda isn’t such a good witch after all! Follow clues, decipher codes, and open locks to eliminate suspects until you solve the mystery – hopefully within the one-hour time limit.



All teams who solve the mystery within the hour will be put into a drawing for a “Night Out in Oz” prize package, which will include gift certificates for dinner and the movies. The solution will be different every time. Teams can be from two to six people, ages eight and up.

The Mystery of Oz will take place in Community Room C and sessions will run the entire week of Heritage Days, plus the next weekend, at the following times: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 15-17 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Thursday, July 18 at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday July 19 and 20 at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

The next weekend, the Mystery of Oz will run Thursday July 25 at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5 p.m.; Friday, July 26 at 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.; and Saturday July 27 at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Reservations must be made and paid for in advance at the library circulation desk. Reservations can only be made during library hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, and must be made at least a day in advance. The cost is $10 per person, and all proceeds will benefit programming at the library.

The Escape Room is family friendly, designed for ages 8 and up, as part of the library’s larger goal of encouraging people to unplug from their electronics and connect with each other face to face. The escape room is a team challenge, needing ideas and input from all the team members to solve the puzzles and find the clues to be successful in the time allotted. Registration is for a limited time only, so we encourage you to sign up early.