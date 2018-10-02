Myrtle Chandler, 75

Myrtle F. Chandler, age 76, past away on Wednesday, September 26th, 2018,

at University of Colorado Hospital in Denver, Colorado. She was born on

August 1st, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Maude and Freeman McGuire.

Myrtle was a lifetime resident of Alliance. She was a director of the State

Welfare Department in Box Butte County, from which she retired. She also

worked at Alliance Head Start as a teacher where she was known as “Grandma.”

Myrtle belonged to several different organizations in Alliance. People young

and old always brought happiness to her.

Myrtle is survived by her sister, Marsha (Pete) Hardy-Madaris, brother,

Frederic (Freddy) McGuire, both from Indianapolis, Indiana; and a sister,

Marlene Griffin, of Bloomington, Indiana. She is also survived by a god-child,

Lawrence Casados, from Denver, Colorado and several nieces, nephews, and

cousins. She is preceded in death by a brother, Freeman Jr., (Buddy) McGuire,

grandparents (Florence and Hayes Chandler, Sr), and parents.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance,

Nebraska on Thursday, October 4th, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be Wednesday,

October 3 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be

given to the donor’s organization of choice or to the Bank of the West, Alliance,

NE in care of Myrtle Chandler.

