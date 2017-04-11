Myers’ Cycle Sinks Rockies; NBA Playoff Picture Coming into Focus in Season’s Final Days

MLB – ROCKIES

Wil Myers hit a leadoff triple in the eighth inning to complete the first cycle of his career, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Monday night.

Myers singled in the first, doubled in the third and homered in the sixth to help the Padres win for the third time in four games. Matt Kemp had the only other cycle in San Diego history on Aug. 14, 2015, also at Coors Field.

Hunter Renfroe also homered for the Padres. Miguel Diaz (1-0) and five other pitchers combined to keep Colorado in check.

DJ LeMahieu and Mark Reynolds homered for the Rockies.

Jarred Cosart started for San Diego in place of Trevor Cahill, who went on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. Cosart was solid for four innings, holding the Rockies without a run and inducing three double plays to get out of jams.

Around the Majors Monday:

— Michael Pineda retired his first 20 batters before Evan Longoria lined a double down the left-field line, and he wound up pitching two-hit ball over 7 2/3 innings Monday in the New York Yankees’ home opener, an 8-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Pineda (1-1) dominated like the pitcher the Yankees have always hoped he would become. He struck out 11, walked none and threw 67 of 93 pitches for strikes. Tampa Bay’s Logan Morrison homered with one out in the eighth.

— Anthony Rizzo hit a game-winning single off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 after raising a World Series championship banner for the first time at Wrigley Field.

— Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds pounced on a wild night by Pittsburgh’s Tyler Glasnow in a 7-1 victory. Glasnow (0-1), making his season debut after locking down the fifth starting spot in spring training, failed to make it out of the second inning as he battled control issues.

— Giants catcher Buster Posey is said to be doing well after being struck in the helmet by a 94 mph fastball in the first inning and forced out of the game. It was a frightening moment in San Francisco’s 4-1 victory Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks in its home opener. Posey will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

— Justin Verlander and Chris Sale dominated in a matchup of ace pitchers before Nicholas Castellanos singled in the go-ahead run off Sale in the eighth inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers over the Boston Red Sox 2-1. Sale (0-1) struck out 10 and gave up two runs and five hits over 7 2/3 innings. Ian Kinsler homered off Sale in the sixth. The Red Sox scored their only run in the second inning.

— Bryce Harper tied a career high with four hits and reached base in all six plate appearances as the Washington Nationals routed the St. Louis Cardinals 14-6. Harper drove in three runs. The Nationals overcame four errors by breaking open the game in a seven-run eighth inning.

— It has taken a while, but Jay Bruce is showing the Mets exactly why they traded for him last season. Bruce homered twice, including the tiebreaking shot in a testy eighth inning to lead New York over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3.

— James Paxton gave Seattle manager Scott Servais and the Mariners exactly the reset they needed after a horrid first week on the road. Paxton provided the fresh start, pitching seven innings of four-hit ball and leading the Mariners past the Houston Astros 6-0 in Seattle’s home opener.

— Khris Davis hit a two-run homer, Jharel Cotton shut down Kansas City’s anemic offense and the Oakland Athletics held on to spoil the Royals’ home opener with a 2-0 victory.

NBA

Emergency starter Jerian Grant had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists and the Chicago Bulls routed the Orlando Magic 122-75 to move closer to a postseason berth. The Bulls led by as many as 47 points in their largest margin of victory this season.

The Bulls would have clinched a playoff berth with a Miami loss to Cleveland, but the Heat’s rally means Chicago will have until its final regular-season game. Tyler Johnson scored 24 points, including the game’s final four from the foul line, and the Heat remained alive by rallying to beat Cleveland 124-121. Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Miami.

— Paul George scored 17 of his 27 points in the opening quarter and the Indiana Pacers inched closer to clinching a berth in the NBA playoffs with a 120-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Thaddeus Young added 20 points, Myles Turner scored 18 and Kevin Seraphin had 17 to give the Pacers (41-40) their fourth straight victory and push them one win away from guaranteeing a playoff spot for the sixth time in the past seven years.

— Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points to help the Boston Celtics beat back a fourth-quarter charge and defeat the Brooklyn Nets 114-105 on Monday night to keep alive their hopes of securing the Eastern Conference’s top seed. The Celtics clinched the Atlantic Division title and can finish with no worse than the No. 2 seed. Al Horford added 19 points and eight rebounds.

— Noah Vonleh made a layup at the buzzer and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 99-98 despite resting starters Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

— Bradley Beal didn’t want Monday night to turn into a celebration at the Palace of Auburn Hills. With the Detroit Pistons playing their final game in the building that saw them win three NBA championships, Beal scored 33 points in 33 minutes to lead the Washington Wizards to a 105-101 victory.

— The Milwaukee Bucks celebrated on the court after their final home game of the regular season. They’ll be back at the Bradley Center late next week for a first-round game in the NBA playoffs. The Bucks secured at least the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 89-79 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

— Outside of giving Kevin Durant some additional time on the court, Golden State coach Steve Kerr thought it was more important to rest his starters in the fourth quarter than try to extend the longest winning streak in the NBA this season. Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Joe Johnson added a key 3-pointer with 80 seconds remaining and the Utah Jazz beat Golden State 105-99 to snap the Warriors’ 14-game winning streak.

— Chris Paul scored 19 points, Blake Griffin added 18 and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Houston Rockets 125-96 night to remain tied with Utah in the race for the No. 4 playoff seed in the west.