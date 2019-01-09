“Music on the Trail” by Donna Gunn coming to Alliance PAC

By Alliance Arts Council

On Friday evening, Jan. 18th at 7:00 p.m. Donna Gunn from Lincoln will bring her talent and knowledge about “The Oregon Trail” to life at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. From Westport, Missouri to “Oregon Blue”, experience life on the Oregon Trail. Participate in Oregon Trail folksongs, hear personal stories from the early travelers, and listen to solo piano pieces based on the folksongs that are interwoven into the canvas of the covered wagon way of life.



Ms. Gunn will also be in the elementary schools the entire week of Jan. 14 through the 18 doing an Oregon Trail residency with fourth graders. The residency students will be introduced on stage with her before her solo performance on the 18th to showcase what they created during the residency week.

Tickets for the Friday night show are available at Redman’s Shoes and Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance and The Ledger in Hemingford. Tickets are $10 Adults, $9 Senior, and $5 Student. Preschool is admitted free. Tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the performance.

This program is made possible with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and local co-presenters Gregory’s Insurance, First National Bank, KCOW/Double Q Country Radio and Western Nebraska Real Estate.