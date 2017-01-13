“Murder Most Fowl” Offers Country-Fried Comedy Saturday Night

ALLIANCE – The Main Street Players Community Theater will present the murder mystery, Murder Most Fowl, at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 at Newberry’s in Alliance. Written and directed by Elaine Connelly Bleisch, the show features an all-local cast. The evening will begin with a country-style dinner catered by Sauced and will include a cash bar.

Chester and Mae Belle Beaumont have hosted the Chicken Coop, a country western style variety show for the past twenty years, along with their daughters Ellie Mae and Bobbie Sue. Now Carl, the director/producer, is planning to take the show in a brand new direction – one that doesn’t include Chester and Mae Belle!

If that weren’t bad enough, Carl also upsets all the Hens in the Hen House when he brings in Tammy Wynot, whose talents do not include acting or singing, to be the new star of the show. Tammy, however, has other plans and wants to leave the show. Meanwhile Uncle Floyd and Bubba are not happy with their contracts. There’s a fox in the Chicken Coop, but is it enough for murder?

The cast includes Jason Wentworth and Emma Penkava as Chester and Mae Belle, Angela O’Leary as Bobby Sue, Tanya King as Ellie Mae, and Chris Obershaw as Carl. Rounding out the “Chicken Coop” cast are Caitlin Obershaw as Tammy Wynot, Shawn Weibert as Bubba, and William Graham as Floyd. David Kuskie plays Zeke, the bandleader, with Grant Robbins and Linnea Bleisch as band members and and Jewelia Taylor and Kat Kuzmic as “hens”. Elora Bleisch and Tristan Bleisch play guest stars “The Tappin’ Tompkin Twins” and Elaine Connelly Bleisch plays Carl’s put-upon assistant.

For more information or to buy tickets contact Elaine Bleisch at (308)-760-8863, check the Main Street Players Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ MainStreetPlayersAlliance), purchase tickets online (http://bit.ly/2ifNUEa), at Sauced, or through a cast member.