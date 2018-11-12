Multiple Vehicle Accidents In the Panhandle

According to Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Steven Lopez, “On November 12th at approximately 7:11am, Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to 1818 3rd Ave in regards to a motor vehicle accident. The investigation found that a silver 2016 Honda CRT driven by Marsha Green, age 67 of Scottsbluff was backing out of the driveway and had struck a pedestrian that was walking on the sidewalk through the driveway of 1818 3rd Ave. The 38 year old Scottsbluff pedestrian was transported to Regional West Medical Center due to the complaint of pain to the upper body. The Honda did not sustain any damage. Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance also responded to the incident.”

Lopez says, “At approximately 7:48am, Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to the intersection of Ave H and W 25th ST in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The investigation found that a maroon 2005 Chevy Impala driven by Laura Morehead, age 26 of Scottsbluff and a maroon 2000 Mitsubishi LSX driven by Christopher Gutierrez, age 18 of Scottsbluff were involved in the accident. Prior to the accident the Chevy was west bound on W 25th ST and the Mitsubishi was south bound on Ave H. The two vehicles entered and impacted in the middle of the intersection. Both vehicles were total losses and had to be towed from the scene due to damages. Morehead was issued a citation for failure to yield to the Mitsubishi. Morehead was transported to Regional West Medical Center for the complaint of pain to her midsection. Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance also responded to the incident.”