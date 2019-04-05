Multiple trailer houses evacuated in Alliance gas leak

By SHAUN FRIEDRICHSEN

Alliance Times-Herald News Director

During the demolition of a trailer house in Meadows, an excavator struck a gas meter, leading to a gas leak that required the evacuation of five surrounding trailer houses.



Alliance Volunteer Fire Department Chief Troy Shoemaker said the report came in at approximately 4:26 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, sparking a quick response from the department. They responded with one truck carrying five firefighters to the scene.

“The leak was caused by an excavator close to a meter loop behind a mobile home that was being torn down. We evacuated five trailers until the situation was complete rectified by Black Hills Energy. Once that was taken care of, they allowed residents to go back in.”

The gas leak was under control by 4:39 p.m., Shoemaker noted. For safety, Shoemaker encourages people who believe there may be a gas or carbon monoxide leak in their home to call 911.

“The best choice is to call 911 and for them to exit the home they’re in until we can get there and see what the situation is,” Shoemaker said. “If they have any fear of a carbon monoxide leak, the best thing to do is just to call. It’s better safe than sorry.”