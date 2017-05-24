Multiple Streets To Close For Alliance Street Overlay Project

The Alliance Street Overlay project will start June 5. If you live on an affected street and have anything parked there, please have it moved before June 5 so the crews can start working. The streets will be closed during the milling process and then again during the overlay process. Thanks for helping us improve your streets!

The project will include the following locations:

-2nd Street from Niobrara Avenue to Potash Avenue

-4th Street from Emerson Avenue to Box Butte Avenue

-Mississippi Avenue from 2nd Street to 10th Street

-Yellowstone Avenue from 3rd Street to 8th Street

-Sweetwater Avenue from 3rd Street to 8th Street

-Niobrara Avenue from 3rd Street to 10th Street

-Laramie Avenue from 4th Street to 10th Street

-Buchfinck Avenue from 16th Street to 14th Street

-West 21st Street from Box Butte Avenue west 500 feet

-Emerson Avenue from 25th Street to north of 31st Street

-Intersection of 18th and Box Butte Avenue

-2nd Street and Mississippi Avenue

-Peterson Court

-Sweetwater Avenue 300′ south of 4th Street

-2nd Street between Niobrara and Box Butte Avenue

-West 7th Emerson to Platte

-West 5th Laramie to Big Horn

-West 8th Black Hills to Colorado

-West 12th Laramie to Box Butte

-Anthony Avenue West 4th to West 6th

-Parking lot at 4th and Niobrara