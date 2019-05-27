Multiple riders arrested in motorcycle speed enforcement

OMAHA — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and officers from the Omaha Police Department worked together Friday evening into Saturday morning on an operation focused on excessively speeding motorcycles. During the effort, troopers arrested two riders following separate pursuits in Omaha. Air support was provided by helicopters from both NSP and OPD.



“This was a great team effort to start the summer-long enforcement campaign surrounding excessive speeding,” said Captain Jason Scott, Commander of Troop A. “The speeds we saw last night are dangerous for both the rider and other motorists. As the summer progresses, troopers will work with local law enforcement to proactively address excessive speeding.”

The first pursuit occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. when a trooper observed a group of motorcycles with no license plates traveling eastbound on I-80 near 84th street. When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the motorcycles accelerated to 120 miles per hour. OPD’s Able One took over the pursuit and followed one of the riders to the 7800 block of Raven Oak drive where the rider pulled the motorcycle into some bushes. The rider, Devin Gaines, 24, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, and no registration.

The first pursuit began at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a trooper observed a motorcycle traveling at 120 miles per hour on west Dodge Road near 168th street. The NSP helicopter followed the motorcycle rider for several miles until it came to a stop near Riverfront Drive and 8th street. The rider, Bennett Slater, 18, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and numerous traffic violations.

NSP is teaming up with agencies throughout the Omaha metro area this summer in an enforcement and awareness effort focused on excessive speeding.