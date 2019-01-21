Multiple records smashed at CSC Indoor Meet Sunday

Both men and women did considerable damage to the records during the Don Holst Open Track and Field Meet at Chadron State College on Sunday.

The men broke four meet records and two arena records while the women erased three meet and one arena record and tied another record in both categories.

Chadron State coach Riley Northrup said it’s unusual for so many record-setting performance to occur at a meet in mid-January, when most of the teams were participating in their first meet since the holidays.

The meet also produced a triple winner. Chadron State’s Issac Grimes won the 60-meter dash, long jump and triple jump. There also was a double winner. Jack Root of Colorado School of Mines captured both the shot put and the weight throw.

Both men also were among the record-setters. Grimes set the long jump record for both the meet and the Nelson Physical Activity Center with a leap of 25-feet, 11 ½ inches, and Root broke both records in the weight throw with a heave of 62-1 ¾.

Other men setting meet records were Jonathon Murray of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology with a time of 50.07 seconds in the 400 meters and Jonah Theisen of Black Hills State, who ran the 3000 meters in 8:37.02.

Theisen’s twin brother, Jordan, won the mile in 4:19.84, just .07 of a second slower than the meet record.

In the women’s competition, Chadron State graduate Mel Herl , a six-time All-American for the Eagles in the throws, competed unattached Sunday and threw the 20-pound weight 63-6 to improve upon her winning mark during the Holst Meet in the Nelson PAC in 2016 by 10 ½ inches.

CSC’s current standout in the throws, Ashton Hallsted , threw the weight 63-0 ¾ Sunday to also eclipse Herl’s previous records.

Black Hills State’s Jordyn Huneke cleared 12-1 ½ in the pole vault to the record that was set by a former Yellow Jackets standout, Lisa Koch in 2010.

The women who broke meet records are Abbie Fredrick of Black Hills, who ran the 800 in 2:21.38 and Erica Ruiz of Metro State-Denver, who won the 3000 in 10:36.33.

While no one from Montana State-Billings broke a record, several of its men were competitive in the sprints, hurdles and long jump.

Besides Grimes, other Chadron State event winners were Lady Eagles Allee Williamson in the 200, Celeste Cardona in the 400 and Michelle Carbajal in the triple jump along with Justin Leman in the men’s high hurdles. Grimes nipped teammate Javan Lanier by just .05 of a second for first place in the 60 meters.

The meet results follow:

Women’s Results

60 meters–1. Breanne Fuller, BHSU, 8.05; 2, Shayna Soderstrom, BHSU, 8.06; 3, Anne Lory Chevalier, MSU-B, 8.16; 4, Michaela Johnson, MSU-B, 8.27; 5, Janae Bjorgum, BHSU, 8.38; 7, Annalie Janus, SDM, 8.31.

200– Allee Williamson , CSC, 27.20; 2, Breanna Fuller, BHSU, 27.23; 3, Janae Bjorgum, BHSU, 27.24; 4, Julette Goehring, BHSU, 27.37; 5, Kennede Brown, CSM, 27.40; 6, Erica Keeble, SDM, 27.49

400–1, Celeste Cardona , CSC, 1:01.03; 2, Christina Frick , CSC, 1:01.26; 3, Zoe Langseth, BHSU, 1:01.53; 4, Layla Moriarty, CSM,1:02.16; 5, Allee Beach, CSM, 1:02.7; 6, Grace Ford, CSM,1:02.31.

800–1, Abbie Fredrick, BHSU, 2:21.38 (meet record); 2, Mackenzie Duck, CSM, 2:22.51; 3, Erica Dykstra, BHSU, 2:23.59; 4, Taylor Lundquist, BHSU, 2:25.48; 5, Sabrina Rautter, MSU-D, 2:25.48; 6, Erica Waterman, SDM, 2:26.49.

Mile–1, Cailey Roth, BHSU, 5:24.48; 2, Xiomara Robinson, BHSU, 5:26.58; 3, Vanessa Kort, MSU-D, 5:30.00; 4, Alyse Henry , CSC, 5:36.88; 5, Makenna Kemp, MSU-D, 5:39.98; 6, Nikki Aiken, MSU-B, 5:40.12.

3000–1, Erica Ruiz, MSU-D, 10:36.33 (meet record); 2, Alden Gruidel, MSU-D, 10:49.19; 3, Nocole Allerdings, BHSU, 10:50.36; 4, Tori Moore, BHSU, 10:52.83; 5, Adeline Strattmeyer, SDM, 10:56.21; 6, Brittney Kocman, MSU-D, 10:58.92.

60 hurdles–1, Kennede Brown, CSM, 9:23; 2, Julianne Thomsen , CSC, 9.36; 3, Chasidy Horton , CSC, 9:46; 4-5 tie, Brittney Marosok, BHSU, and Michaela Johnson, MSU-B, 9:50; 6, Katie Campbell, BHSU, 967.

4×400 relay–1, Black Hills State (Shayna Soderstrom, Abbie Fredrick, Cailey Roth, Zoe Langseth), 4:06.65; 2, Chadron State, 4:07.33; 3, Colorado Mines, 4:09.28; 4, Colorado Mines, 4:12.45; 5, Black Hills State, 4:17.91; 6, Metro State-Denver, 4:26.74.

Shot put–1, Courtney Clark, CSM, 45-3 ¾; 2, Gina Coleman, CSM, 42-2; 3, Kyla Sawvell. BHSU, 39-9 ¼; 4-5 tie, Ashton Hallsted , CSC, and Kathleen Tomon, CSM,39-8 ¾; 6, Emily Hansen , CSC. 39-0 ¾.

Weight throw–1, Mel Herl , unattached, 63-6 (meet and arena record); 2, Ashton Hallsted , CSC, 63-0 ¾; 3, Gina Coleman, CSM, 58-9 ¼; 4, Krista Carlo, CSM, 50-8; 5, Courtney Clark, CSM, 50-4; 6, Reilly West, CSM, 49-8 ¼.

Long jump–1, Ali Artzberger, CSM, 16-11 ½; 2, Sophia Collins, CSM, 16-10; 3, Breanna Beckett, MSU-B, 16-2 ½; 4, Jamie Orme, MSU-B, 16-1 ¾; 5, Julianne Thomsen , CSC, 15-11 ½; 6, Shaniah, Schwend, MSU-B, 15-11.

Triple jump–1, Michelle Carbajal , CSC, 36-9 ¾; 2, Ali Artzberger, CSM, 34-10 ½; 3, Shaniah MSU-B; 33-4; 4, Brenna Beckett, MSU-B, 32-8 ½; 5, Bailey Hall, CSM, 29-6.

High jump–1, Alexandra Richards, BHSU, 5-3; 2-3 tie, Allee Williamson , CSC, and Hannah Martin, CSM, 5-1; 4, Miranda Gilkey , CSC, 4-11.

Pole vault–1, Jordyn Huneke, BHSU, 12-1 ½; 2, Whitney Scott, BHSU, 11-1 ¾; 3-4 tie, Gabrielle Griner, CSM, and Alexandra Richards, BHSU, 10-8; 5-6 tie, JoJo Sherman, BHSU, and Chloe Roth, CSM, 10-2.