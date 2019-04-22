Multiple men arrested for Alliance High School burglary

Four men have been arrested in a burglary at Alliance High School

According to Alliance Police Lieutenant Kendall Allison, on April 17 the Alliance Police Department responded to a burglary and criminal mischief at the Alliance High School.



Officers responded to a fire alarm at the high school just before 3 a.m. last Wednesday. When officers arrived, the suspects were gone, but had committed significant damage to the hallways and the gymnasium. The vandals used spray paint on the walls and hallways, said Alliance Police Chief John Kiss.

Three adult males, and one male juvenile have been arrested, Lt. Kendall Allison said.

19 year old Jacob Adamson, 20 year old Zachary Rinard, and 19 year old Isaac Johnson were incarcerated for burglary and criminal mischief.

“Officers also completed a search warrant related to this case and later recommended additional charges against Johnson for drug and weapons charges,” said Allison.

The juvenile was arrested and released to his parents for burglary and criminal mischief. His name will not be released.

Damage to Alliance High School was estimated at around $10,000.