Multiple Chadron residents arrested for meth, marijuana, pills, and paraphernalia

The Chadron Police Department along with the WING Drug Task Force have arrested multiple people for methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, and paraphernalia.



According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “On Monday, Jan. 7 the Chadron Police Department and members of the WING Drug Task Force, served a search warrant at 335 Cedar Street, Apartment C in Chadron. During the warrant the resident of the apartment, 25 year-old Nicholas King, pulled up in his vehicle. Law enforcement officers contacted King inside his vehicle and detected the strong odor of marijuana.”

During a search of King’s vehicle, officers discovered approximately 3 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of methamphetamine along with miscellaneous items of drug paraphernalia, said Lordino.

At the search of King’s residence, officers recovered methamphetamine pipes, marijuana pipes, and residue amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Lordino said, “Additional information then lead to a search warrant at 218 Mears Street in Chadron. Officers located numerous items related to the possession and distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana.”

During the search of the Mears Street residence officers found individually packaged baggies of marijuana, approximately 3 grams of meth, prescription pills packaged for sale, scales, baggies, hypodermic needles, pipes. and numerous cellular phones.

“These types of drug crimes lead to other criminal activity in and around Chadron. We appreciate the public’s assistance in helping our agency ‘weed out’ criminal activity like this. If you are suspicious of criminal activity or want to leave an anonymous tip about a crime please visit the Nebraska State Crime Stoppers Website, where you can leave a tip and possibly earn cash rewards,” said Investigator Matt Freeman.

Lordino said, “25 year old Nicholas King was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (Class IV Felony), possession of marijuana less than one ounce (infraction) and possession of drug paraphernalia (infraction). King was transported to the Dawes County Jail and bond was set at 10% of $10,000.00.”

“27 year old Derek Grinnell was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (Class IV Felonies) and possession drug paraphernalia (infraction). Grinnell was transported to the Dawes County Jail and bond was set at 10% of $50,000.00.”

“30 year old Colin Ladeaux was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (Class IV Felonies) and possession drug paraphernalia (infraction). Ladeaux was transported to the Dawes County Jail and bond was set at 10% of $50,000.00.”

“30 year old Brittney Priestley was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (Class IV Felonies) and possession drug paraphernalia (infraction). Priestly was transported to the Dawes County Jail and bond was set at 10% of $50,000.00.”

The Chadron Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol received assistance from the WING/HIDTA Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.