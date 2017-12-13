Multiple Burglaries In Chadron

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “The Chadron Police Department is currently investigating multiple residential burglaries that have occurred over the past few months. Subject(s) have entered both locked and unlock homes and the items taken include electronic devices, currency, firearms and clothing. The majority of the items taken are gaming consoles such as Xboxes and PlayStations. There have been thirteen residential burglaries since August of 2017, some of which have occurred when college students are on school breaks.”

“We are asking that you secure your home, apartment and its valuables. This includes locking the doors and windows at your home. Area lighting around your home is a strong deterrent to criminals. Don’t be an easy target,” says Officer Justin Budd. Write down or take pictures any serial numbers on your valuables and keep the list in a secured location. This can help aid the law enforce if you become a victim of a crime.”

“At this time the suspect(s) involved with these crimes remain at large. We are asking for the public’s assistance. We are asking if anyone has any knowledge or information related to these crimes or have observed or sees anything suspicious in their neighborhood; to immediately call the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510 or 911 in cases of an emergency. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-1494 or via the internet at http://www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com/”

“The Chadron Police Department will do “Vacation House Checks” on residences and or apartments while you are away on vacation or the holidays. All you have to do is call the Chadron Police Department and ask for a vacation house check and provide a little information such as the address and the time you will be away. Also, if you are questioning the security of your home, we are always willing to come by and give suggestions that could aid in making your home or apartment more secure and less likely to become a target of a criminal. Below is a link to some tips for securing you home.”