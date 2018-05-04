Multiple Alliance Business Burglaries

According to Alliance Police Lt. Jake Henion, “During the morning of May 4, 2018, the Alliance Police Department received three reports of burglary and attempted burglary of area businesses. Alliance Zesto, Sturdevant’s Auto Parts, and Fizzy’s Dine In & Drive Up were all impacted. Investigations of these crimes is ongoing. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Alliance Police Department at (308) 762-4955, or leave a tip with the Nebraska State Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-1484.”

