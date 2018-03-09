Mullen Will Represent West in Boys State Basketball Semifinals

Update: 2018 Boys State Basketball Tournament First Round Results & a look at the NSAA Boys State Tournament bracket.

Class C1 – #1 Wahoo 87, #8 Ogallala 44

Ogallala lost a battle of two balanced scoring offenses in its C1 state opening round loss to Wahoo 87-44 Thursday. The top-seed Warriors have five key scorers and blitzed Ogallala in the first quarter behind the arc with six threes from Brendan Lacey to take a 33-14 lead after one period. Ogallala saw 17 points from Cameron Raffaeli and 16 from Adam Kroeger, who will both be back next season, but Ogallala didn’t get to 34 total points until the end of the third quarter and the Indians close out the season at 13-15.

Class C2 – #1 Ponca 72, #8 Perkins County 29

Perkins County did not have a good return to State in 10 years, falling behind early and going down to the C2 top-seed Ponca 72-29. Ponca hopped out to a 26-7 lead after a quarter and 43-9 at the half.

Class D1 – #7 Lourdes CC 63, #2 Paxton 57

The two-seed Paxton Tigers were upset in the D1 bracket by seven-seed Lourdes Central Catholic 63-57. LCC had 22 and 21-point scorers to overcome 6’9” sophomore Blake Brewster’s 18 Paxton points. Despite an eight-loss season Lourdes Central Catholic stays alive at state and will be in the semifinals Friday looking to continue its attempt at back-to-back D1 titles.

Class D2 – #1 Falls City Sacred Heart 63, #8 Cody-Kilgore 20

Top-seed Falls City Sacred Heart knocked out the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys 63-20 in the D2 bracket opener. It was over early with the Irish leaping out to a 23-4 lead in the first quarter with a blistering three-point shooting strategy that accounted for five of the nine made triples on the day. Cody-Kilgore ended up with only one more made basket than fouls, 8-to-7, and finishes the season at 12-9.

Class D2 – #3 Mullen 58, #6 Mead 49

The Mullen Broncos are moving along into the boys state basketball semifinals. For back-to-back seasons Mullen knocked out the Mead Raiders – last year in the championship -this season in the opening round 58-49.

The Broncos couldn’t stop Josh Quinn who poured in 28 Mead points, but that’s the only player who found much success. Mullen had a trio of double-figure scorers including freshman Brendon Walker’s 15 points.

The Broncos face Riverside at 7:45 tonight at the Devaney Center.