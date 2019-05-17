Much of Nebraska preparing for possible severe weather

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Those in central and western Nebraska are preparing for possible severe weather Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather outlook alert for the region, including the cities of Alliance, Valentine, North Platte, Ord, Kearney and Norfolk. The service says severe thunderstorms are expected late Friday afternoon and evening.

Hail the size of baseballs and some tornadoes could be seen with the system. The service says residents in the area should expect damaging wind and rain. The rest of Nebraska is under a slight to marginal risk of severe weather.

A tornado watch has been issued for much of south-central Nebraska and parts of central and northeastern Nebraska, including the cities of North Platte, Broken Bow, Holdrege, Kearney and O’Neill.