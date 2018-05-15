Mrs. Schnare Of Immanuel Lutheran School Named “Teacher Of The Month”

A 4th and 5th grade teacher at Alliance’s Immanuel Lutheran School has been named Panhandle Post’s May 2018 Teacher Of The Month.

Diane Schnare, who has taught for over three decades, is the current 4th and 5th grade teacher at Immanuel Lutheran. During a classroom visit by Panhandle Post News Director Kalin Krohe and KCOW “Wakeup Show” host Jason Wentworth, Mrs. Schnare was described by her students as “smart”, “a good music teacher”, “really kind”, and “sweet”.

Mrs. Schnare received a certificate and a variety of gifts including a salon gift set from Total Reflections. Her class enjoyed treats provided by Great Western Bank. With the school year about to end, both Mrs. Schnare and her class admitted to some excitement about summer vacation; however, Mrs. Schnare also noted that she will miss her students during the break.