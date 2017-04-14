Mrs. Forney, Hay Springs Teacher Of The Month



Eagle Radio Chadron, Double Q Country, B94.7 and the Panhandle Post celebrated another teacher in the Panhandle as our teacher of the month. This time is Hay Springs Preschool teacher for Noah’s Ark Preschool, Mrs. Muffy Forney. General Manager Olivia Hasenauer, Marketing Specialist Aaron Willey, Voice of the Chadron State Eagles and Marketing Specialist Dave Collins, Alliance/Chadron News Director and Production Assistant Kalin Krohe, and our CSC intern Jay joined in on the fun. Mrs. Forney is a very special lady, and cares so much for her students, and the Hay Springs community. When asked what makes her so special her students replied, “learning, projects, and exercise”.

It’s not too late to make your nomination for a future Teacher of the Month winner! Look for the online form here on Panhandle Post or drop off your nomination letter at any of our participating Teacher of the Month sponsors:

In Alliance:

Total Reflections Salon

American Family Insurance

Hometown Heroes Pizza and Subs

Sweet Bre’s Floral and Gifts

Fizzy’s

In Chadron:

Upper Niobrara White NRD

Arrow Building Center

Nebraska Tire

Ta-Da Quilt Shop and Art Studio