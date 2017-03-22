Mr. Morris, Gordon Rushville Teacher Of The Month



Eagle Radio Chadron; Double Q Country, B94.7 and the Panhandle Post celebrated yet another teacher in the Chadron area as our teacher of the month. Olivia Hasenauer; General Manager and Marketing Specialist Aaron Willey were able to celebrate with Mr. Morris, Gordon/Rushville High School Science teacher Wednesday morning. We presented Mr. Morris with a certificate and gifts from our sponsors. It was fun watching Mr. Morris interact with his students, when asked what are some fun experiments that the class is doing, blowing things up was the highlight for the kids. They had a couple of duds before they were successful, but working with different chemicals and seeing how they interact with each other whether they fizzle out or go BOOM has been a big learning experience for the students. Principal, Nathan Livingston was also on hand to take pictures and congratulate Mr. Morris. We shared some laughs, took a couple of pictures and overall had a great time at Gordon High School.

It’s not too late to make your nomination for a future Teacher of the Month winner! Look for the online form here on Panhandle Post or drop off your nomination letter at any of our participating Teacher of the Month sponsors:

In Alliance:

Total Reflections Salon

American Family Insurance

Hometown Heroes Pizza and Subs

Sweet Bre’s Floral and Gifts

Horizon West Dental

Fizzy’s

In Chadron:

Upper Niobrara White NRD

Arrow Building Center

Nebraska Tire

Horizon West Dental

Ta-Da Quilt Shop and Art Studio