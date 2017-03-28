Mr. Harold Krueger, President of Chadron Hospital Corporation – Receives State Impact Award

(Chadron, Nebraska) Krueger, President of CCH Corporation at Chadron Hospital has received the 2017 State Impact Award from the Nebraska Hospice and Palliative Care Association. The award was presented to Mr. Krueger at the association’s annual conference in Lincoln on March 14. Krueger was nominated by Diana Lecher, Director at Chadron Hospital Home Health and Hospice.

The State Impact Award recognizes an individual or a group that has made significant impact on end-of-

life care in Nebraska. This award is the association’s highest honor. “Over the years, Harold has been incredibly supportive and has encouraged us to grow our program. He always says ‘we do what is best or our patients and residents, no matter what’. This could not be truer as we continue to grow our hospice program,” said Diana Lecher, Director at Hospice.

“Nebraska is filled with people like Mr. Krueger who are providing quality care to hospice patients every day. It is our pleasure to recognize Harold in this way,” said Heath Boddy, President and CEO of the Nebraska Hospice and Palliative Care Association.

Chadron Hospice is a hospice agency providing expert medical care, pain management, and emotional and spiritual support expressly tailored to the patient and their family’s needs and wishes. Go to www.chadronhospital.com or call 308-432-5521 for more information.