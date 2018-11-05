According to the Gordon Police Department, a mountain lion was spotted on Monday, November 5th at approximately 4:30am in the southwestern part of the city of Gordon. The Gordon Police Department says, “We are asking anyone who has any sightings today to contact us at the Police Station at 308-282-0308…Please use caution until we have this situation under control.”
Mountain Lion Spotted In Gordon Area, Public Asked To “Use Caution”
