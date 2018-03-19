Mountain Lion Seen In Northeast Nebraska

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (AP) — Officials have confirmed that a mountain lion was spotted in northeast Nebraska’s Thurston County.

The Winnebago Wildlife and Parks Department says that a photo of the mountain lion was taken east of Winnebago on Thursday.

Landowner Matt Morgan says he found a deer carcass in a tree on his property earlier last week. He says a trail camera he set up caught a photo of the mountain lion as it walked past.

Mountain lions are native to Nebraska but were eliminated by the end of the 1800s. Mountain lions — also called cougars — started returning to Nebraska from neighboring states late in the 1990s.