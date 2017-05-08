Motorcyclist Injured In Collision With Deputy’s Cruiser

TRENTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist has been injured in a collision with a sheriff deputy’s cruiser in southwest Nebraska’s Hitchcock County.

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday at the junction of U.S. Highway 34 and Nebraska Highway 25 near Trenton.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Hitchcock County Deputy Thomas Jones had halted at a stop sign and apparently didn’t see the motorcycle before driving into the intersection where the collision occurred.

Jones was not hurt. The patrol says 58-year-old Brian Buhr, of McCook, was taken to Community Hospital in McCook.