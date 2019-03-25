Motorcyclist dies in south-central Nebraska collision

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a sport utility vehicle in south-central Nebraska.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Kevin Johnson died Friday evening at a U.S. Highway 281 intersection about 9 miles (15 kilometers) south of Hastings. The Hastings Tribune reports that Johnson had halted at a stop sign but failed to yield to the southbound SUV when trying to cross the highway. He lived in Fairfield.

The sheriff’s office reports no injuries were suffered by the SUV driver, 26-year-old Kaitlin Anderson, of Blue Hill.

The collision is being investigated.