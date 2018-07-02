Motorcycle Rider Killed In Crash After Fleeing Attempted Traffic Stop

JULY 1, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash following a short pursuit on Interstate 80 and Highway 6 late Saturday evening.

The pursuit began just after 11:00 p.m. when a trooper observed an eastbound Honda sport bike motorcycle traveling at 110 miles per hour and splitting traffic on Interstate 80 near mile marker 404 in Lincoln, where the speed limit is 65 miles per hour. The trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the rider refused to stop and fled.

The motorcycle exited I-80 at the Waverly exit, at mile marker 409, and continued eastbound on Highway 6. After traveling through Waverly in excess of 80 miles per hour, the motorcycle continued to flee eastbound into Cass County, reaching speeds of more than 120 miles per hour.

When the motorcycle was nearing Greenwood, the rider lost control and crashed. The trooper arrived on scene and began performing CPR and administering other medical aid to the rider, Jeremiah Cummings 40, of Lincoln. Cummings was later pronounced deceased.

The pursuit lasted approximately seven minutes. NSP requested an outside agency, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, to investigate the crash.