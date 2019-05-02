Mother’s Day Gift Basket silent auction at Alliance Public Library

The Alliance Public Library Foundation is hosting a Mother’s Day gift basket silent auction featuring twenty-six themed baskets. Each of the baskets contains a variety of “Mom gifts” including… books, soaps, facial masks, jewelry, and other nice things any Mom would like.

All funds raised from this silent auction will go to the Alliance Public Library Foundation, which supports library programs such as Lego Club, Summer Reading, and Nebraska Humanities performances.

The baskets are currently on display in the Alliance Public Library, located at 1750 Sweetwater Ave. Bids will be accepted through Thursday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, please contact the Alliance Public Library at 308-762-1387