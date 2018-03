Box Butte County Clerk Judy Messersmith reports to Panhandle Post that the following people have filed for positions in Box Butte County.

Amanda K. Mockerman, Jacquelyn Mach, Edison M. Red Nest III, and Cristy Whirlwind Horse have filed for Alliance School Board.

Annora Bentley filed for City Council, and Amy E. Jensen (Republican) for County Clerk.