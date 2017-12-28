Morrill Man Arrested For Scottsbluff Robbery

Scottsbluff Police Officers have arrested a male in connection with Tuesday’s armed robbery of the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff.

According to a News Release from the Scottsbluff police Department, Investigators identified a vehicle they believed was connected to the robbery while reviewing video surveillance. The identification of this vehicle led to search warrants being executed as well as an address belonging to the vehicles registered owner. This residence was

located within the City of Scottsbluff. While executing the warrant on the residence, the vehicle arrived and was also searched. The search led investigators to a male suspect whom was connected to the residence and the suspect vehicle.

The male, identified as 21-year-old Richard Blackmon of Morrill, NE was taken into custody. Blackmon was interviewed and arrested. Blackmon was charged with Robbery and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Blackmon was booked into the Scottsbluff County Jail. Others were interviewed as part of the investigation however they were released. Evidence was also collected from the vehicle and residence searched. The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the execution of the search warrant.