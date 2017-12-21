More Than 460 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized On Interstate 80

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More than 460 pounds of marijuana has been seized in a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in the Omaha area.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s department says the drugs were found Wednesday afternoon after a Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a U-haul trailer was stopped.

A police dog was called in after officers became suspicious. The drugs were found after the dog smelled something.

A 31-year-old California woman was driving the SUV. She was arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs.