More Than 340 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man and seized more than 340 pounds of marijuana in eastern Nebraska.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a speeding sport utility vehicle Friday on Interstate 80. The office says the deputy smelled marijuana, and a drug dog taken to the scene alerted officers to the drug’s presence as well.

The office says the pot was found inside the SUV. The driver was arrested on marijuana and related charges. Court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged.

The value of the drugs was estimated at more than $1.5 million.