More than 20 businesses participate in WNCC Alliance job and internship fair

ALLIANCE- More than 20 businesses participated in the Western Nebraska Community College Job & Internship Fair on the Alliance Campus Monday, organized by the Career Pathways & Advising department.

The fair provided WNCC students and community members an opportunity to meet with potential employers and gain a better understanding of the jobs available in the region.

“We’re so pleased with the amount of businesses that supported our first job and internship fair in Alliance,” said Career Pathways Advisor Mai Lee Olsen. “From our initial conversations with employers, there is certainly a need in the area to connect businesses with skilled workers, so we hope this provided students and community members a solid starting point.”

Businesses that participated in the job and internship fair included Alliance Tractor & Implement, WESTCO, Farmers Coop Elevator Company, USDA – Natural Resources Conservation Services, Wyoming Department of Corrections, Border States Electric, Nebraska Public Power District, Parker Hannifin, Advance Services Incorporated, Alliance Public Schools, Panhandle Trails Intercity Public Transit, Regional West Health Services, Highland Park Care Center, Skyview Care & Rehab Center, Gordon Memorial Health Services, Crestview Care Center, Box Butte General Hospital, Pioneer Manor, Guardian Light Family Services, Northwest Community Action Partnership, Nebraska Department of Labor, and Ponderosa Villas.

Those seeking employment also had the opportunity to have a professional headshot taken by Steph’s Studio in Alliance.

Additionally, the Career Pathways & Advising department held a bootcamp on Friday to help students and community members prepare for Monday’s job fair. Attendees of the bootcamp learned proper introductions, received resume critiques and cover letter tips, participated in a mock interview, had personal business cards printed, and learned the importance and timing of sending thank you notes.