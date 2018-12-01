More snow, high winds hitting Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Overnight rain has turned to snow and sleet for most of Nebraska, as well as much of northwestern and central Iowa.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warning Saturday for northern and central Nebraska, as well as a winter weather advisory for much of eastern, southwestern and the western edge of the state. The warning stretched in northwestern Iowa, including Sioux City. The winter advisory in Iowa starts at the west-center border and moves northeast and includes Ames and Marshalltown.

The service also warned of high winds across both states gusting up to 65 mph in parts of Nebraska and up to 50 mph in central and southern parts of Iowa. In areas where it’s snowing, the wind is expected to cut visibility and make driving dangerous.

The service says some areas in central, west-central and north-central Nebraska, including Valentine, could get as much as 14 inches of snow by Sunday evening.