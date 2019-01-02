More online retailers to start collecting Nebraska sales tax

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — More online retailers are planning to collect Nebraska sales tax starting in 2019, so residents might see their totals rise a bit when they check out.



New Year’s Day is the deadline for larger online retailers to start collecting sales taxes from Nebraska residents although some sites, including Amazon, had already previously started doing so.

Nebraska Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton says the state plans to enforce the law on businesses with more than $100,000 worth of sales or at least 200 separate transactions in Nebraska during the year.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that validated a South Dakota law that requires large online retailers to collect sales tax.