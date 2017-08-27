More Information Released On Body Found In Burned Vehicle

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “Sheriff’s office personnel, assisted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Gering Fire Department have completed a preliminary examination of the vehicle and contents.”

“We have confirmed that the vehicle containing a deceased individual is the vehicle that was reportedly driven by a 17 year-old Morrill female that was reported missing by her family on Saturday morning August 26.”

“At this time no positive identification has been made. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday, August 28 at Regional West Medical Center.”