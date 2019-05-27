Monument Marathon registration day scheduled in Alliance

By Kyle Cummings

Western Nebraska Community College, Marketing Specialist

A registration and information booth for Monument Marathon will be set up in the Box Butte General Hospital cafeteria on Wednesday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sign up to run or volunteer and be entered to win prizes. Visit with race personnel and learn more about one of the area’s premier events that attracts visitors to the Panhandle from around the country and world.

The 5K, half marathon, and marathon is held annually in Gering. The eighth annual Monument Marathon will be September 28, 2019. All proceeds support scholarships for students on each of Western Nebraska Community College’s campuses in Alliance, Scottsbluff, and Sidney.

Registration prices increase June 1, so signup now to get the best price of the year. Visit www.monumentmarathon.com for more information.