Monster Self Defense Class For Kids And Halloween Contests

The Alliance Public Library will host a fun and entertaining Halloween program for kids Monday, October 30 at 4:30 p.m. in the community meeting rooms. Trajan Garcia and Mia Adams of the Chadron State College Fine Arts Department will present a “Monster Self Defense Class” to teach participants how to scare off werewolves, vampires, witches and more!

The library will also host their annual Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest and Costume Contest. Decorated pumpkins may be brought to the library for display beginning Saturday, October 28. Pumpkins must be received by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 30 to be considered for judging. Prizes will be awarded for the following age groups: Preschool, K-2nd grade, 3rd-6th grade, Teen, and Adult. Winning pumpkins will be announced prior to the costume contest. The costume contest will begin at 6:00 p.m. and prizes will be awarded for the following: Preschool, K-4th grade, 5th-12th grade, and Group/Adult costumes.

For more information, contact the Alliance Public Library at 762-1387.